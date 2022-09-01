Former NYPD officer Thomas Webster sentenced to 10 years for storming Capitol on Jan. 6

The former cop was wearing body armor and assaulted several officers.

A federal judge has sentenced former New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster to 10 years in prison for assaulting officers outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

The sentence is the longest prison term yet for a defendant in the Justice Department's criminal investigation of Jan. 6, but short of the 17.5 years prosecutors had sought for Webster.

The DOJ had previously released harrowing officer body camera footage that showed Webster assaulting law enforcement.

The sentencing comes after a jury found Webster guilty on six charges, including assaulting a police officer, in May.

Webster was found guilty of assaulting D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun, who testified during the trial.

