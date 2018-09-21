Obama's next campaign stop: Pennsylvania, key to Democrats' success

Former President Barack Obama continues his spirited effort to boost his party's midterm ambitions with an event Friday in Pennsylvania, a state pivotal to Democratic hopes of winning back congressional majorities. It's also a possible indicator of whether Democrats have made inroads with blue-collar voters, less than two years after President Donald Trump rode their support to the White House.

Obama will join Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Bob Casey, both up for re-election in November, as well as a number of Democratic congressional candidates eyeing seats in the state's newly redrawn districts. The event, at the open-air Dell Music Center on the banks of the Schuylkill River, northwest of Philadelphia, follows Obama's campaign stop in Cleveland a week ago and his endorsement of more than 80 Democratic candidates nationwide.

In Cleveland, where he stumped for Ohio gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in his administration, Obama was direct in his criticisms of Republicans, majority-holders in both houses of Congress, for complicity in the shattering of political norms to a point that has nearly exceeded control.

"None of this is conservative. This is not normal what we’re seeing, it is radical," Obama said in Cleveland. "It’s a vision that says it’s more important for folks that are in power to protect that power even if it hurts the country."

The former president added that the upcoming midterm elections were an opportunity to "restore some sanity to our politics, and give the power back to the American people."

With Democrats intending to wrest control of the House from Republicans, while hoping to protect a number of vulnerable Senate seats, as they seek to act as a check on President Trump, perhaps no state is as important as Pennsylvania. Trump won the state by less than one percentage point over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but Republicans captured 13 of 18 House seats.

Early this year, however, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a redrawing of the state's congressional districts, which it ruled had been unfairly gerrymandered, leading to new boundaries that are universally thought to be far more accommodating to Democrats than the old ones. Then, in March, Democrat Conor Lamb won a narrow victory in a special election in the southwestern 18th district, previously a Republican stronghold.

As it stands, as many as seven seats could be in play in November and state Democrats feel they are likely to become the majority party within Pennsylvania's state delegation, provided the Democratic enthusiasm that has marked the elections since Trump took office continues. To that end, Obama is likely Friday to encourage Democrats to take an active role come November and not grow complacent, the same message he delivered last week in Ohio and a week earlier while accepting an award from the University of Illinois.

"If you thought elections don’t matter I hope these last two years have corrected that impression,” he said in Illinois on Sept. 7, adding, "Don’t put your head in the sand. Don’t boo, vote.”

In addition to the House seats Democrats are confident of flipping, party officials say they are relatively comfortable with the current positions of both Wolf and Casey, despite Republican efforts to target the seats playoff off momentum from Trump's 2016 victory in the state. The president visited northeastern Pennsylvania in early August in support of Rep. Lou Barletta, Casey's Senate challenger, but recent polls have shown the two-term senator ahead by double digits.

Wolf, too, outpaced his Republican challenger Scott Wagner by 14 points in an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll conducted last month, as he seeks to win a second term.

ABC News' Stephanie Ebbs and John Verhovek contributed to this report.