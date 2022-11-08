Ohio 2022 midterm election results

Ohio voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the governor, U.S. Senate, House and several down-ballot seats.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. ET and close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state began on Oct. 12. The last day Ohio residents could vote early in person was Monday, the day before Election Day.

Voters in Ohio can vote by absentee ballot or in person. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 11.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

Ballot Initiative

State significance

Ohio Senate nominees Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and "Hillbilly Elegy" author and former investor J.D. Vance, who's running as a Republican, are vying for incumbent GOP Sen. Rob Portman's seat, who's not running for reelection.

During their Oct. 10 debate, Ryan and Vance talked about abortion access, with Ryan saying that he supports codifying Roe v. Wade, while Vance supports "some minimum national standard" regarding Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed national abortion ban.

FiveThirtyEight's polling average shows Ryan and Vance in a close race. The winner could determine the balance of power in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.