Ohio 2022 primary election results

A test of Trump's endorsement power and a fight for influence among Democrats.

Ohio voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in primaries for the House of Representatives and Senate, as well as for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and auditor.

Polls open at 6 a.m. ET and close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ohio Senate

Ohio House

Ohio Gov

Due to redistricting litigation still playing out in the state, Ohio will have two separate primaries.

There is a small chance a judge will invalidate the House districts in place for Tuesday's primary, and the state will have to hold primaries on newly drawn districts at a later and still undetermined date, invalidating Tuesday's results.

For Tuesday's election, early and absentee votes are processed and verified early, but tabulations are not released until after the polls close.

Just over 182,000 absentee ballots were requested by mail or in person as of April 26, according to the secretary of state's office.

A total of 100,809 votes had been cast statewide.

State significance

Tuesday's Ohio primary election is seen by many as a litmus test for how much power former President Donald Trump truly holds over the Republican Party.

Trump won Ohio in 2020, and in the state's GOP primary Senate race, almost all the candidates align with the former president, but only one -- "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance -- received his coveted endorsement. Another race seen as a test of Trump's kingmaking power is in Ohio's 7th Congressional District, where the former president endorsed challenger Max Miller.

On the Democratic side, the contest in Ohio's 11th Congressional District between Rep. Shontel Brown and Nina Turner has pitted establishment Democrats against progressives. Last Friday, Biden endorsed Brown over Turner in his second primary endorsement of the election cycle, but progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders have backed Turner.

Gov. Mike DeWine, who is seeking a second term, was expected to win the Ohio GOP gubernatorial primary.