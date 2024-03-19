Ohio 2024 primary results

The former swing state has trended Republican in presidential races.

It's primary day in Ohio where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the only remaining major candidates in their respective parties' primaries, having clinched the 2024 Republican and Democratic nominations last week.

Seventy-nine delegates are up for grabs in the GOP primary, and 127 delegates are on the table in the Democratic primary.

Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all votes must be received by local officials by Saturday if those ballots were postmarked by Monday.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting was from Feb. 21-March 3.

State significance

Ohio's primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party, though its Republican primary does offer Trump another chance to underscore how much he has changed the erstwhile swing state into a GOP stronghold.