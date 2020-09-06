Ohio Gov. DeWine, Rep. Demings call for protesters to remain peaceful The bipartisan call for peaceful protests comes as some have grown violent.

The Republican governor from Ohio and a Democratic congresswoman from Florida called for demonstrations to remain peaceful Sunday after violent clashes between protesters this week.

"We want to respect protesters, but we don't want to tolerate violence, and that's always the line. We want support our police," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told ABC "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz.

"The foundation of every great community, really, is the opportunity to live in a safe community," Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said in a separate interview on "This Week."

"We also need to understand what truly makes America the great wonderful country that it is. And that's an individual's right to protest, so our job is to make sure that peaceful protesters are able to exercise their right guaranteed under the First Amendment, but we also have to make sure that those who break the law ... be held accountable," she added.

DeWine and Demings spoke to Raddatz about the ongoing nationwide protests following the recently released video of the deadly arrest of an unarmed black man in Rochester, New York, and the killing of a pro-Trump demonstrator in Portland, Oregon.

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week, following the deadly protests there in the wake of police shooting Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man.

While a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll showed that 55% of voters think Trump's rhetoric on the protests is making the unrest worst, 49% think Biden's response "doesn't have much of an effect one way or the other."

"Well, let me say this. President Donald John Trump is the commander in chief. And so the buck stops with him," said Demings, who was reportedly on Biden's shortlist for running mate. "I believe that Vice President Biden is on the right track. You've heard him talk about peaceful protest, but he also talked about accountability."

With the presidential election entering its final two months, both Florida and Ohio represent key battlegrounds in the 2020 race.

In an earlier segment on "This Week," Raddatz spoke with voters in Ohio about their thoughts on the race with 58 days until Election Day. "(Trump's) not speaking to me and he's not speaking for me," Elisia Triggs, a voter in the Cincinnati suburbs, told Raddatz.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.