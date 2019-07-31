Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, caused a stir on Tuesday night before the Democratic Debate even began.

Ryan was the only one of the 10 candidates on stage in Detroit not to put his hand over his heart during the national anthem.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain quickly pointed out the incident on .

“Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!!” she wrote.

Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!! #DemocraticDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019

Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary for George W. Bush, tweeted that Ryan, a Democrat, was “appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party.”

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, drew national attention in 2016 after he didn’t kneel during the national anthem before playing in games to protest police brutality against people of color.

He has not been with an NFL team since the 2016 season.