Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan causes stir at Democratic Debate after not putting his hand over heart during national anthem

Jul 30, 2019, 9:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Democratic presidential hopefuls ahead of the first round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, July 30, 2019.PlayBrendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH ABC News Live

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, caused a stir on Tuesday night before the Democratic Debate even began.

Interested in Democratic Party?

Add Democratic Party as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Democratic Party news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Democratic Party
Add Interest

Ryan was the only one of the 10 candidates on stage in Detroit not to put his hand over his heart during the national anthem.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidates take the stage at the beginning of the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre, July 30, 2019, in Detroit. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidates take the stage at the beginning of the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre, July 30, 2019, in Detroit.
(MORE: Democratic Debate 2019 live updates: Health care kicks off lively debate)

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain quickly pointed out the incident on Twitter.

“Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!!” she wrote.

Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary for George W. Bush, tweeted that Ryan, a Democrat, was “appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party.”

(MORE: Tim Ryan: Everything you need to know about the 2020 presidential candidate)

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, drew national attention in 2016 after he didn’t kneel during the national anthem before playing in games to protest police brutality against people of color.

He has not been with an NFL team since the 2016 season.