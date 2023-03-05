Ohio Sen. Brown pushes for rail safety bill after East Palestine derailment

"It shouldn't take a rail disaster to get us working together," he said.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on Sunday touted the need for new bipartisan rail safety legislation weeks after the train derailment in East Palestine sparked an uproar over existing regulations and precautions for rail companies.

"It shouldn't take a rail disaster to get us working together like that. And that's what we're going to be doing," Brown told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The Democratic lawmaker said he believed the proposal, backed by him and Ohio's Republican senator, J.D. Vance, could pass their chamber even if its prospects in the House were less clear.

"They want this fixed. They don't care about partisan politics there," Brown said, referencing the residents of East Palestine. "They care that this corporation continues to weaken safety rules and continues to be immensely profitable while undermining public health, public safety for their workers and for the communities that they that they drive through with their 150, 200 railcar trains."

