Oklahoma 2020 election results The state has seven electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

Early voting was available for three days in October prior to Election Day.

On Election Day, polls open at 7 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT.

State Significance

Republican presidential nominees have carried Oklahoma in every election since 1968. The last Democrat to carry the state was President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

In 2016, President Donald Trump carried Oklahoma with 65.3% of the vote, over Hillary Clinton's 28.9%.

