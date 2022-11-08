Oklahoma 2022 midterm election results

The race for governor has been closer than expected in a solidly red state.

Oklahoma voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the governor, Senate, House and several down-ballot seats.

Polls open at 8 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state began on Wednesday. The last day Oklahoma residents could hand-deliver standard absentee ballots was Monday, the day before Election Day.

Voters in Oklahoma can vote by absentee ballot or in person. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 14.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Republican Sen. James Lankford is seeking reelection in 2022 and is facing off against Democrat Madison Horn. Lankford maintains a strong polling lead in this race.

In the Oklahoma governor’s race, Democrat Joy Hofmeister is facing off against incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt, who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

In the Democratic primary Hofmeister, the state superintendent of public education, switched her voter registration from Republican hoping to beat Stitt in the general election.

The governor's race is closer than expected, considering Oklahoma is a reliably red state that easily voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election. According to a polling average from FiveThirtyEight, Stitt holds a roughly 5% lead over Hofmeister.

Education was a hot topic at last month's debate between them, with the two trading barbs over education in the state, according to ABC Tulsa affiliate KTUL.

