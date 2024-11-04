Oklahoma 2024 live election results

The winner will net the state's seven electoral votes.

Voters in Oklahoma are heading to the ballot box to select who they want to see in the White House.

At stake are the state's seven electoral votes.Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

State significance

Oklahoma has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968.

Former President Donald Trump won every county in the state in 2016 and 2020. Polls conducted of Oklahoma voters ahead of Election Day showed Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris.

Down the ballot, voters will also select who they want to serve them in the U.S. House next year. There are five congressional races in Oklahoma this November. The entire congressional delegation from Oklahoma is currently represented by Republicans.

