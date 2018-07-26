Omarosa Manigault-Newman set to release 'explosive' book about White House

Jul 26, 2018, 1:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House in this Oct. 27, 2017 file photo in Washington.
Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the former aide to President Donald Trump, is getting ready to release a book about the White House that her publisher says is "explosive" and "jaw-dropping."

The book, "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” will be published next month by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Manigault-Newman has been close to Trump for 15 years, spanning her time on “The Apprentice,” her work with the Trump campaign and her short time in the White House.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump listens to Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens to Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo in Washington.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Manigault-Newman served as a liaison to the black community, and in her role as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, she was the highest-ranking African-American woman in the White House.

(MORE: Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault resigning, White House says )

She resigned from that position in December, however, after reports of tension between her and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

After the announcement, Trump tweeted his thanks for her service.

But after her resignation, Manigault-Newman painted a less-than-rosy picture of her time in the White House.

PHOTO: Omarosa Manigault (center R), President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges wait for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2017.
Omarosa Manigault (center R), President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges wait for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2017.

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s White House role fraught with tension, sources say

In an interview on "Good Morning America" shortly after her resignation, Manigault-Newman said: “I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.”

“When I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” she added.

And in February, during her a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother,” Manigault-Newman said she was “haunted” every day by President Trump’s tweets.

“Unhinged” will be released August 14 and is already available for pre-order on Amazon.

