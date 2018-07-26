Omarosa Manigault-Newman set to release 'explosive' book about White House

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the former aide to President Donald Trump, is getting ready to release a book about the White House that her publisher says is "explosive" and "jaw-dropping."

The book, "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” will be published next month by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Manigault-Newman has been close to Trump for 15 years, spanning her time on “The Apprentice,” her work with the Trump campaign and her short time in the White House.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Manigault-Newman served as a liaison to the black community, and in her role as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, she was the highest-ranking African-American woman in the White House.

She resigned from that position in December, however, after reports of tension between her and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

After the announcement, Trump tweeted his thanks for her service.

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

But after her resignation, Manigault-Newman painted a less-than-rosy picture of her time in the White House.

In an interview on "Good Morning America" shortly after her resignation, Manigault-Newman said: “I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.”

“When I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” she added.

And in February, during her a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother,” Manigault-Newman said she was “haunted” every day by President Trump’s tweets.

“Unhinged” will be released August 14 and is already available for pre-order on Amazon.