Opening statement of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland in House impeachment hearing

  • ByABC News
Nov 20, 2019, 9:00 AM ET
PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, center, arrives at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2019.PlayAFP via Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies: ABC News Live

If there's one witness in the House impeachment inquiry who could speak to exactly what President Donald Trump wanted in Ukraine, it would be Gordon Sondland and he's testifying in public for the first time on Wednesday.

(MORE: Trump impeachment hearings live updates Day 4: Gordon Sondland testifies )

Interested in Impeachment Inquiry?

Add Impeachment Inquiry as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Impeachment Inquiry news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Impeachment Inquiry
Add Interest

Read Sondland's opening statement here.

Opening Statement of Ambass... by Anonymous CT8HyGhM on Scribd