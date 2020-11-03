Oregon 2020 election results The state has seven electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Oregon is one of five states that held predominantly all-mail elections before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

All registered voters received an absentee ballot in the mail a few weeks before the election. The state became the first to conduct an all-mail election at the federal level in 1996, when Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, was elected.

State Significance

There are seven electoral votes at stake in Oregon in the presidential race. The state is traditionally a Democratic stronghold, though it was at one time the most conservative state in the West. Starting in 1988, however, the state went blue and has voted for Democrats eight times in the last 11 presidential elections.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.