Oregon 2022 midterm election results

Many eyes are following the three-way governor's race.

Oregon voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for governor, U.S. Senate, House and several down-ballot seats.

The state largely uses mail votes. Official drop sites close at 11 p.m. ET.

Oregon election officials had until Oct. 21 to send voters their mail ballots. The last day Oregon residents can send in mail-in ballots is Election Day, as long as they're postmarked by Nov. 8.

Voters in Oregon can vote by mail or in person. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 18.

State significance

Democrat Tina Kotek, a former state House speaker, is facing off against Republican Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, who’s running as an independent.

Oregon has had a Democratic governor for over three decades, but that may change if Johnson serves as a spoiler for the Democrats since she had double-digit polling support from voters through late October.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Kotek and Drazan are in a dead heat.

During the campaign, Kotek has focused on abortion access and climate change, while Drazan has spent time discussing public education and resource management.

Both have highlighted the economy and the working class; housing and the homeless; and public safety.

Oregon is a reliably blue state, having voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election by 16 points.

