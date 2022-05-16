Oregon 2022 primary election results

Oregon voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote in primaries for governor, Senate, House of Representatives and state legislature. Polls close at 11 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Redistricting is in play in the primaries for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. Oregon gained a new district last year, and incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader, who currently represents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, could have chosen to run in the 5th or in the new 6th Congressional District, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Redistricting Tracker. Schrader chose to run in the Democratic primary in the 5th Congressional District and is up against Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

The race could be another indicator of the power of President Joe Biden’s endorsement, as Biden gave out his first endorsement of this year to Schrader in April. But that decision was not without controversy among Democrats, as Schrader spoke out against the president's Build Back Better agenda -- arguing that drug-pricing reform in the plan had no chance of passing. McLeod-Skinner has received the endorsement of progressive groups and local county Democratic parties, which argued that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee should stop weighing in on the race.

Oregon also has a open gubernatorial seat this year, as current Gov. Kate Brown is term-limited. Even though Oregon is a blue state, there is a chance for the Republican Party to capture the open seat since the political environment benefits Republicans and Brown is unpopular in the state. There are 19 Republicans running in the primary.