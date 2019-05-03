Otto Warmbier's mother calls diplomacy with North Korea a 'charade'

Cindy Warmbier, the mother of American Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old American student who died shortly after being brought back to the U.S. after being held for 18 months in North Korea, made an emotional appeal on Friday to keep the pressure on Kim Jong Un’s regime, calling recent Trump administration diplomacy a "charade."

“Unless we keep the pressure on North Korea, they are not going to change. I’m very afraid we are going to let up on this pressure,” she said at an event in Washington, D.C.

Cindy Warmbier seemed to reference the recent revelation that North Korea gave the U.S. a $2 million bill for her son's alleged medical expenses when senior diplomats arrived to bring Otto home - saying had she known they wanted money, she would’ve paid. President Donald Trump has denied that the U.S. paid what the North Koreans wanted.

In March, Cindy Warmbier and her husband Fred spoke out against President Trump for seeming to absolve Kim of knowing about or being responsible for Otto Warmbier’s treatment and eventual death. They told Fox News he was "systematically tortured," and afterward Trump tweeted that "Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea."

"Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that," the parents said in a statement at the time.

On Friday, Cindy Warmbier said that while she supported Trump's effort to negotiate with Kim, she was not optimistic.

“There’s a charade going on right now -- it’s called diplomacy. How can you have diplomacy with someone who never tells the truth? I'm very skeptical," she said about Kim.

“He lies and he lies and he lies, all for himself,” she said, comparing Kim to Hitler, except that Kim is “doing it to all of his people.”

“North Korea is a cancer on this earth, and if we ignore this cancer, it’s not going away, and it's going to kill all of us,” she added.

As the family has before, Cindy Warmbier described the heart-rending scene of seeing her son for the first time in June 2017 when he was brough back to the U.S.

“My gorgeous boy -- who every girl had an immediate crush on -- looked like a monster,” she said.

“The look in his eyes -- which I didn’t know he was blind at the time -- was absolute horror, horror like he had seen the devil - and he had. He was with the devil,” she said.