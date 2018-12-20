Acting AG Whitaker overseeing special counsel probe 'appropriately,' deputy AG says

Asked to comment on the Justice Department’s ongoing oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein insisted Thursday that probe has been “handled appropriately” under Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

He added that he thought it would continue to be handled appropriately if President Donald Trump’s pick to become attorney general, William Barr, is confirmed by the Senate.

Time Warner via AP

Rosenstein said that a memo Barr sent to the DOJ criticizing Mueller’s probe is just Barr’s “personal opinion” and such opinions “don’t influence our own decision making.”

Rosenstein said DOJ is informed by the facts and “that memo has no impact on our investigation.”

He lauded Barr's first stint as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush as well.

"Bill Barr was an excellent attorney general during the approximately 14 months he served from 1991 to 93," Rosenstein said. "Bill Barr will be an outstanding attorney general when he is confirmed next year."

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

When asked about his role in the handling of the Mueller investigation, Rosenstein said, "We'll have more on that today" but declined to give details.

"We've continued to manage the investigation as we have in the past," he said.

Rosenstein also said that the Justice Department operates "under the rule of law."

He said officials in the Department of Justice have a responsibility to do their jobs, investigate the case and apply the law.