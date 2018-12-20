Acting AG Whitaker overseeing special counsel probe 'appropriately,' deputy AG says

Dec 20, 2018, 1:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks at a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.PlayFile-Win McNamee/Getty Images
Asked to comment on the Justice Department’s ongoing oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein insisted Thursday that probe has been “handled appropriately” under Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

PHOTO: Matthew Whitaker, acting U.S. attorney general, speaks during a meeting with local law enforcement officers in the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2018.Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Matthew Whitaker, acting U.S. attorney general, speaks during a meeting with local law enforcement officers in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2018.

He added that he thought it would continue to be handled appropriately if President Donald Trump’s pick to become attorney general, William Barr, is confirmed by the Senate.

PHOTO: This undated photo provided by Time Warner shows William Barr.Time Warner via AP
This undated photo provided by Time Warner shows William Barr.

Rosenstein said that a memo Barr sent to the DOJ criticizing Mueller’s probe is just Barr’s “personal opinion” and such opinions “don’t influence our own decision making.”

Rosenstein said DOJ is informed by the facts and “that memo has no impact on our investigation.”

He lauded Barr's first stint as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush as well.

"Bill Barr was an excellent attorney general during the approximately 14 months he served from 1991 to 93," Rosenstein said. "Bill Barr will be an outstanding attorney general when he is confirmed next year."

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves following a meeting with members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee at the US Capitol in Washington.Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves following a meeting with members of the US Senate Judiciary Committee at the US Capitol in Washington.

When asked about his role in the handling of the Mueller investigation, Rosenstein said, "We'll have more on that today" but declined to give details.

"We've continued to manage the investigation as we have in the past," he said.

Rosenstein also said that the Justice Department operates "under the rule of law."

He said officials in the Department of Justice have a responsibility to do their jobs, investigate the case and apply the law.

