Partisanship's pull stays strong as Biden seeks bolder path: The Note

President Joe Biden is poised to go bigger and bolder. It's not clear that Congress is ready to go there with him.

This week brought rumblings of bipartisan possibilities on issues as disparate as immigration, infrastructure and -- in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict -- police reform. The White House has pronounced itself open for deal-making.

But there are multiple reasons to think that any such discussions are less than meet the eye. At a moment that Biden is promising pushes that go farther -- on taxes, spending, climate, health care and more -- it's far from clear that any Republican buy-in is available to him.

The GOP's infrastructure counter-proposal came in at a quarter of Biden's price tag and with a commitment to preserve the entirety of the Trump tax cuts. Biden's international climate summit was met with Republican howls about Democratic job-killing, the loss of American competitiveness and warnings of the "Green New Deal" under a different name.

Congress in recent days was consumed with party-line votes to censure a Democratic House member -- all Republicans voted for it, and no Democrats did -- and establish statehood for the District of Columbia -- all House Democrats voted for it and no Republicans did. Lawmakers still can't even agree on the framework for a commission investigating the Jan. 6 riots.

It's true that many Biden priorities have bipartisan support in public polling, just as it's true that the Republican Party is deeply divided about its future course. But those facts haven't kept the opposition party from opposing most everything Biden is trying to do -- with few prospects of that changing for now.

Civil rights leaders, politicians, family and friends gathered Thursday to mourn the death of Daunte Wright after the 20-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was top of mind at Wright's funeral with the Rev. Al Sharpton calling for its passage during the eulogy, earning him a standing ovation.

"If you believe in justice, it's time for the federal government to reflect the will of the people," said Sharpton.

According to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, 60% of Americans said the country should do more to hold police accountable for mistreatment of Black people and 42% of the respondents said Biden is doing too little in trying to reform police practices.

Negotiations on police reform are moving with new fervor on Capitol Hill in the wake of Chauvin's murder conviction. Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., is one of the authors of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and is taking a leading role in those negotiations. In an interview with ABC's "The View" Thursday, Bass cited the "good will" of Democrats and Republicans working together on the issue.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the House last month. It remains to be seen if negotiations will garner enough Republican support to pass the Senate.

The budget debate in Texas overlapped into the ongoing debate over the state's voting legislation Thursday. State Rep. Briscoe Caine -- one of the authors of H.B. 6 which addresses "election integrity and preservation" -- proposed a budget amendment to financially penalize entities that "publicly threatened any adverse action" against Texas in their opposition to election legislation introduced between 2020 and 2022.

The proposal was not added to the budget, but the move signaled an unwillingness from the state GOP to step back from officials' initial reaction to corporations weighing in. Companies like American Airlines and Dell criticized bills that voting rights advocates said would make it harder for Texans of color to vote.

Caine's proposal also appeared to be at odds with what Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said earlier this month when asked if the companies who were speaking out against the legislation should lose financial incentives. "This is not a quid pro, we don't punish people because they disagree with us," Patrick said at the time.

Over the last several weeks, the state's top Republicans reiterated their opposition to corporate giants weighing in on the progression of the bills, as many companies continue to dig in on their positions against the legislation. The standoff could reach a head when the House takes up advancing H.B. 6 as early as next week.

Confidence that police in the United States are adequately trained to avoid using excessive force reached a new low in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, and 60% of Americans say the country should do more to hold police accountable for mistreatment of Black people.

