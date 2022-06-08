Pediatrician who treated Uvalde victims: More than 'thoughts and prayers' are needed

"We need people to step up," Roy Guerrero said.

A Uvalde pediatrician who treated the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting is expected to testify Wednesday in front of the House Oversight Committee amid new pressure for gun control.

The community is "strong" but they need more than "thoughts and prayers," Roy Guerrero told ABC News' Mireya Villarreal and James Scholz on Tuesday.

"We need people to step up," he said. "We need this to stop, basically. And I figured that if I didn't take that step forward and take that initiative, I'd just kind of be sitting back doing nothing and not reaching my full potential with my obligation to these children."

Also expected to testify Wednesday is Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader who was trapped inside the Texas classroom while a gunman killed 19 of her classmates and two of her teachers.

She is expected to describe her horrific experience in a recorded video. She's also expected to be inside the room with her parents when the video is played before the House Oversight Committee, an aide told ABC News.

The committee will also hear from other families traumatized by the mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, New York, that killed a total of 31 people just 10 days apart.

Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Lexi Rubio, a 10-year-old girl killed in Uvalde, and Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Buffalo shooting survivor Zaire Goodman, who was shot in the neck while working at the store, are also expected to testify.