Pelosi condemns Trump after anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday lambasted former President Donald Trump for his reported inaction to quell the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"He incited an insurrection," the California Democrat told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos one day after the riot's third anniversary.

Trump has long maintained he did nothing wrong during Jan. 6 and has downplayed the chaos of that day.

Pelosi invoked the nation's history as she argued the stakes were high heading into the 2024 presidential race, in which Trump is seeking to return to the White House against incumbent Joe Biden.

"I'm proud of the national anthem. And in it it says 'proof through the night that our flag was still there.' We have to prove through this campaign in the night that our flag is still there with liberty and justice for all and not have an acceptance of Confederate flags under [the] Lincoln dome [at the Capitol] with a president sitting in the White House doing nothing to stop the violence," Pelosi said. "He talks about the big steal as he can engages in the big lie."

