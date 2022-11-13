Pelosi won't announce decision on future as Democratic leader until all midterm results are in

"We have a little more time to go," the House speaker said on "This Week."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi demurred on Sunday during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" about whether she intends to run for her position again if Democrats hang onto the House.

Pelosi's comments to anchor George Stephanopoulos come after a stronger-than-anticipated performance by Democrats in the midterms in which they bucked historical trends to keep the Senate and still have a path to keep the House as vote counting continues.

"Right now I'm not making any comments until this election is finished, and we have a little more time to go," she said of her future role in House leadership. "I wish it was faster."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.