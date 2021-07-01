Pelosi taps GOP Rep. Liz Cheney for House select committee to investigate Jan. 6

Pelosi announced the members she was appointing to the 13-panel committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will serve on the House Jan. 6 select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"We are very honored and proud she has agreed to serve on the committee," Pelosi said Thursday.

At her press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi also announced House Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., will serve as the chair of the committee, which was widely expected.

The other Democrats tapped by Pelosi to serve on the committee are Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy, Jamie Raskin and Elaine Luria.

The House approved a resolution Wednesday to green-light the creation of a select committee after a vote for a bipartisan, independent commission failed to pass the Senate earlier the month.

The resolution required a majority vote in the House for the committee to be formed and it passed mostly along party lines -- other than Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., breaking from Republicans.

Pelosi introduced the measure earlier in the week, which states the committee will include 13 members. Eight of those members will be selected by Pelosi, while the five others will be selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in consultation with Pelosi.

