Pelosi's decision to withhold articles of impeachment 'bizarre': Wisconsin senator In response, Sen. Doug Jones said Speaker Pelosi's delay was not unreasonable.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called the articles of impeachment "pretty thin gruel" and said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles of impeachment was "bizarre"

"They had to rush to this impeachment vote and then all of a sudden she's sitting on it," he said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "I don't think the Senate should be making the case the House should've made in their presentation."

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said Johnson made the case for why there should be witnesses in the Senate trial.

"If he really believes it's thin, it's thin because the president of the United States ordered his top people who were in the room, who have first hand knowledge not to testify," Jones told "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz in a follow-up interview. "He ordered that documents not be turned over."

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks to journalists with joint a press conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, outside the Presidential Office in Kiev, Ukraine, Sept., 2019. | Sen. Doug Jones arrives in the Capitol for a vote in Washington, Oct. 10, 2018. Getty Images

Jones added that he didn't think it was unreasonable for Pelosi to delay sending articles of impeachment to the Senate, noting that during the Clinton impeachment the Senate received articles of impeachment three weeks after the president was impeached.

The House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, making him the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

However, after the vote Pelosi said she would not formally send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate or name impeachment managers until she sees how a Senate trial would be structured.

"Our founders, when they wrote the Constitution, they suspected that there could be a rogue president. I don't think they suspected that we can have a rogue president and a rogue leader in the Senate at the same time," she said in defense of the decision during her weekly press conference Thursday.

"Some House Democrats imply they are withholding the articles for some kind of leverage so they can dictate the Senate process to Senators," Senate Majority Leader McConnell said earlier that day. "I admit, I’m not sure what leverage there is in refraining from sending us something we do not want."

McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are at odds over whether the Senate trial should include witnesses. After meeting with Schumer late Thursday, McConnell said the two leaders "remain at an impasse," but has also told senators to prepare to return for votes on Jan. 6.

In response to Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles of impeachment, Johnson said, "I guess she has some kind of political strategy here. Seems kind of stupid to me" on Fox & Friends Thursday.

"I have no idea what she’s doing here withholding the articles," he added. "They’re highly flawed in any event."

