Pence says Biden 'too little too late' on border, Ramaswamy staffer's car hit and other trail takeaways

"Don't be deceived. Twenty-six miles of wall isn't going to get it," Pence said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence reacted to President Joe Biden's announcement that he will build more border wall, saying the plans aren't enough.

And Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign is signaling a protester was responsible for a collision that involved a car rented by the campaign, but police say the driver "stated she was not in the area to protest."

Meanwhile, Iowa Democrats made an announcement about the 2024 presidential campaign calendar.

Here are Friday's trail takeaways.

Pence on Biden border wall: 'Even a blind squirrel finds an acorn every now and again'

Former Vice President Mike Pence said President Joe Biden's recent announcement that his administration will build about 20 miles more southern border wall doesn't go far enough.

"First off, you got to finish the wall. You know, out here in the heartland, we know good fences make good neighbors. And I gotta tell you, it's pretty ironic to me that the last two days we just heard the Biden administration just announce they're gonna start to building some wall," Pence said at a meet-and-greet at Penn Drug Co. in Sidney, Iowa, on Friday morning.

"Even a blind squirrel finds an acorn every now and again. But don't be deceived. Don't be deceived. 26 miles of wall isn't going to get it. When I'm president of United States we're gonna finish the wall," he said.

Pence, who has said previously that he'll finish the border wall, further described what his approach to the southern border would be if he were elected president.

"I would sit down, first with the leaders of Congress, and get an authorization for the use of force. Then I'd sit down with the Mexicans. And I would say to them, 'We got special forces, the United States of America, that know how to do this. We're going to partner with you and we're going to hunt these cartels down and destroy them at their source,'" he said.

Ramaswamy staffer's car hit

A car being driven by a staffer for Vivek Ramaswamy was hit in Iowa, according to both the Ramaswamy campaign and the Grinnell Police Department.

But while Ramaswamy campaign spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said, "It seemed like the protestor couldn't stay at the event or didn't want to and wanted to make a statement. (Though I can't assign motivations.) The driver began to drive off but stopped suddenly after staffers chased after to get insurance information," the police department said it was unable to substantiate claims that the collision was intentional.

"It was reported on social media that two protesters intentionally rammed into the Ramaswamy's (sic) vehicle and fled the scene. Our investigation has revealed no evidence to substantiate that information," the police statement said.

The department added that the driver "stated she was not in the area to protest, she did not know who the vehicle she struck belonged to, she did not intentionally back into the vehicle, and she did not flee the scene of the accident."

McLaughlin confirmed that no one was injured and that Ramaswamy was not in the parked car. She maintains the campaign's account of the incident, however.

"I am very confident, as a witness, had the police talked to me maybe they would have a different statement," she told reporters at a Ramaswamy rally on Thursday.

Biden touts 'good news' in jobs report

Biden touted Friday's jobs report as "good news" as he walked into the Roosevelt room, crediting his Bidenomics agenda for the good report.

But he also used the remarks to try and keep the pressure on House Republicans to avoid another possible government shutdown in just 40 days, which he said could hamper the economy.

"Look, House Republicans should put us back on-- shouldn't put us back in crisis mode again. We have only 40 days for Congress to get back to work around-- the same House Republicans are at recess now-- to fund the government, avoid a shutdown, and protect the tremendous gains American workers have made over the past two and a half years. Shutdown would mean troops won’t get paid, air traffic controllers wouldn’t get paid. There’d be all kinds of problems at airports," Biden warned.

"Loans of small business would be delayed, and closing some of them. It’s time to stop fooling around. House Republicans, it's time for you to do your job, continue our progress, growing the economy, investing in America, invest in the American people. So, let's get to work for the American people. They're waiting, and they're watching. We've got to get to work," Biden said.

Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy, according to recent polling.