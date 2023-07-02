Former vice president and 2024 presidential hopeful Mike Pence on Sunday celebrated the Supreme Court's landmark ruling that effectively ends affirmative action at U.S. colleges, telling ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl that while he thought there was once "a time" for the practice, "those days are over."

"I think there was a time for affirmative action ... to open the doors of our colleges and universities to minority students and particularly African Americans who may have been denied access. But I think those days are over," he said.

"I have every confidence that African Americans and other minority Americans are going to continue to compete and succeed in universities around the country, but we're going to do it with a colorblind society that I think is the aspiration of every American," Pence told Karl.

He waffled, however, in answering questions on how the ruling could affect diversity and whether it was OK for the high court to make an exception for military schools.

