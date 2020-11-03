Pennsylvania 2020 election results The state has 20 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters head to the polls on Nov. 3 in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state that boasts 20 electoral votes.

Presidential Election

House Election

This election cycle, voters in Pennsylvania were universally able to vote by mail in the general election. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State Significance

In 2016, President Donald Trump won the state by .7%, which totalled about 44,000 votes, and flipped three counties from blue to red. The Keystone State became one of the three collapsed Democratic “Blue Wall” states that handed Trump the election.

Throughout much of this campaign cycle, Pennsylvania has been considered a hotly contested toss-up, and it has been the focus of several mail voting-related lawsuits. Prior to Election Day, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request by Pennsylvania Republicans to block a state court order that allows mail ballots arriving up to three days after Nov. 3 to be counted.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.