Defense Secretary Mark Esper has asked the secretary of the Navy to resign over his handling of the war crimes case involving Special Warfare Chief Eddie Gallagher. Meanwhile, Esper has said that Gallagher will be able to retire as a Navy SEAL.

Despite President Donald Trump's public support for Gallagher, the White House had decided on Friday to let the Navy convene a Trident review board to determine whether Gallagher could keep his Trident pin, signifying his membership in the SEAL community, two senior Navy officials told ABC News.

But in a statement on Sunday evening, Chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said that Navy Secretary Richard Spencer had gone behind Esper's back, proposing a deal to the White House that would allow Gallagher to retire with the Trident.

"When recently asked by Secretary Esper, Secretary Spencer confirmed that despite multiple conversations on the Gallagher matter, Secretary Esper was never informed by Secretary Spencer of his private proposal," the statement said.

That private proposal came to light after Esper spoke with the president on Friday about Gallagher's case.

John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

"I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official." Esper said in the statement. "Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well."

Esper has proposed to the president that Ambassador Kenneth Braithwaite, the current U.S. ambassador to Norway and a retired Navy Rear Admiral, be considered as the next secretary of the Navy, Hoffman said.

Meanwhile, Esper has ordered that Gallagher be allowed to keep his Trident pin.

"Secretary Esper's position with regard to [Uniform Code of Military Justice], disciplinary, and fitness for duty actions has always been that the process should be allowed to play itself out objectively and deliberately, in fairness to all parties," the statement said. "However, at this point, given the events of the last few days, Secretary Esper has directed that Gallagher retain his Trident pin."

Gallagher, while acquitted of killing a wounded Islamic State captive earlier this year, was sentenced to four months of time served and a reduction in rank for posing with a corpse during a 2017 deployment to Iraq. But earlier this month, Trump intervened in the SEAL's case, restoring his rank to E-7.

Just days later, the Navy announced they would convene the Trident review board, where a selection of Gallagher's peers would determine if he would remain a member of the SEAL community.

When the president tweeted on Thursday that the Navy "will NOT be taking away" Gallagher's Trident pin, the Navy "paused" their proceedings, saying they would await further guidance from the White House. But ultimately, the White House told the Navy it would not stop the review board from moving ahead. And it was unclear what led the president to change his mind.