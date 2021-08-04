Pentagon identifies police officer killed in attack

The police officer fatally stabbed during an attack at the Pentagon's bus terminal on Tuesday has been identified as George Gonzalez, a Brooklyn native and Iraq War veteran who joined the Pentagon police force in 2018.

Gonzalez was killed Tuesday after being stabbed by a man identified to ABC News by law enforcement sources as Austin William Lanz of Georgia.

Lanz died a short time later as a result of a gunshot wound, but investigators are still trying to determine if it was self-inflicted or the result of gunfire from other Pentagon police officers.

At least one other bystander was injured in the incident, according to the law enforcement sources.

"Last night, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency observed End of Watch for Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez who was tragically killed yesterday during the incident at the Pentagon bus platform," said a Pentagon statement.

"A native of Brooklyn, New York, he was a die-hard Yankees fan. He was a graduate of New York City’s Canarsie High School," said the statement.

"George Gonzalez joined the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) as a police officer on July 22, 2018. As a Pentagon Police officer, he took our mission of "protecting those who protect our nation" to heart," it added. "He was promoted twice and attained the rank of Senior Officer in 2020. A gregarious officer, he was well-liked and respected by his fellow officers."

A U.S. Army veteran who had been awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq Gonzalez had previously served with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Transportation Security Administration.

"Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others," said the statement. "As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger. Officer Gonzalez’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace."

Tuesday evening Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his condolences to the family of the slain officer and ordered that flags at the Pentagon be flown at half-staff in his honor.

"This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in -- and who visit -- the Pentagon on a daily basis," Austin said in a statement.

"He and his fellow officers are members of the Pentagon family, and known to us all as professional, skilled and brave," he said. "This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make. We are forever grateful for that service and the courage with which it is rendered.