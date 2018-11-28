The Department of Defense has identified three U.S. special operations service members killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. They were identified as Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Virginia, Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania.

Interested in Afghanistan? Add Afghanistan as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Afghanistan news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Their vehicle was struck was by an improvised explosive device in Andar District in Ghazni Province on Tuesday.

Their deaths mark the deadliest month for U.S. troops in Afghanistan in over a year, and brings the total number of U.S. service members killed in the country this year to 13.

This is a breaking story please check back for updates.