China is increasing its activity in the Arctic, building a second ice-breaking ship and looking to expand its footprint in Greenland, according to a new Pentagon report, and Beijing's presence in the region could lead to the deployment of armed submarines, the report warned.

As in previous years, the congressionally mandated report assesses China's military and security developments and how those fit in with the nation's long-term growth strategies in the Pacific. This year's report specifically highlights China's growing interest in the Arctic, which has alarmed countries with interests in that region.

In 2018, China published its first Arctic strategy, declaring themselves a "Near-Arctic State." The strategy also coined the phrase "Polar Silk Road" -- a reference to the ancient network of trade routes that connected China to the west.

According to the report, China's interest in the Arctic is multi-faceted but centers around a desire for access to natural resources and securing sea routes in that region. As the earth's temperature warm due to climate change, ice melt in the Arctic is opening up new shipping lanes, but the Pentagon warned that China's presence there could lead to the deployment of submarines "as a deterrent against nuclear attacks."

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images, FILE

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver told reporters on Friday that the Pentagon will watch whether or not the Arctic "becomes an access point for safe harbor for [China's] strategic assets, such as ballistic missile-carrying submarines."

"It is a possibility in the future, and one to watch very closely," Schriver said.

Anne-Marie Brady, author of a book on China's role in the Arctic and executive editor of The Polar Journal, pointed out on Twitter that Chinese rulers have had Arctic ambitions for over half a century. Chairman of the People's Republic of China Mao Zedong set a goal of sending nuclear submarines to the Arctic back in 1959.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images, FILE

While China has yet to achieve that goal, it would have significant implications for global security, Brady said.

"If Chinese submarines armed with nuclear weapons were able to access the Arctic Ocean without detection, this would enhance China's nuclear deterrence, strengthen China's position in NE/SE Asia, would bolster China's position as a military power and global leader," she tweeted.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images, FILE

The deployment of submarines is only one piece of China's Arctic strategy.

Last year, China's Xuelong ice-breaking research vessel, a Ukrainian-built ship operated by the Chinese, completed its ninth Arctic expedition. And in September, China announced it would build its first domestic ice breaking research vessel, the Xuelong 2, which will be able to penetrate ice up to about five feet thick. The Xuelong 2 would also be the first polar research vessel that would be able to break through ice while moving forwards or backwards, the Pentagon said.

While China already has research stations in Iceland and Norway, the nation is looking to expand its footprint into Greenland with a satellite ground station, renovated airport, and mining operations. Those ambitions have alarmed Denmark -- as Greenland is a Danish territory -- with the Danes publicly expressed concerns with China's interest in the world's largest island.

And China’s icebreaker missions are not getting support from Russia, another country with major Arctic ambitions. Russia opposes all foreign icebreakers operating in the Northern Sea Route.