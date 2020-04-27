'Personification of hope and courage': Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president "We need a forward-looking, battle-tested leader who will fight For The People."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president in a video message calling him the “personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity,” and praising Biden for his past work in politics.

Pelosi touted Biden’s past work in the Obama administration and pointed out his work on issues that will likely mirror challenges the country will face moving forward, like his leadership on the “implementation and the accountability” of the 2009 Recovery Act in the 3-minute video message released early Monday morning by the Biden campaign.

Pelosi also referenced the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic saying that the former vice president "has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis.”

Nancy Pelosi also mentioned Joe Biden's roots and his own personal experience with economic uncertainty -- something many Americans are facing today due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Said Pelosi: "Joe Biden connects with the struggles facing working families. As a child, his father was laid off and his family was plunged into uncertainty. And that is why for Joe, the families around the kitchen table who don’t know how they’re going to pay the bills, afford the health care of a loved one, or care for their children and seniors – those families always come first."

Vice President Joseph Biden before President Barack Obama's speech to both houses of Congress during his first State of the Union address at the Capitol, Jan. 27, 2010, in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images, FILE

The Speaker of the House also praised Biden for his work on veterans issues and combating gun violence and someone who will be “a President with the values, experience and the strategic thinking to bring our nation together and build a better, fairer world for our children."

"Together, Joe and Jill Biden have taken their experience as a Blue Star Family to help ensure that servicemembers, military families and veterans have their service respected, the support that they need, and the benefits they have earned," she stated.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes a question from a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 24,2020. Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE

The 52nd Speaker of the House and first woman to serve in the role also made a plea for “enthusiasm” from Democrats in November to deliver Democratic majorities and “bold progress,” calling on the party to get behind Biden.

"With so much at stake, we need the enthusiasm, invigoration and participation of all Americans – up and down the ballot, and across the country," Pelosi continued. "With a Democratic majority in the House and Senate, we will deliver bold progress For The People – when we have President Joe Biden in the White House."

