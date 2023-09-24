Pete Buttigieg defends Biden's approach to America's problems amid dismal new poll

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Sunday defended President Joe Biden's approach to the economy and the public's problems amid the latest dismal polling for the administration that shows Americans feel they are worse off at the same time that Biden ramps up his reelection bid.

"Well, look, we all know the economic pressure that Americans have felt," Buttigieg said in an interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "When the president took office, the economy was flat on its back. But we're also getting extraordinary results. More than 13 million jobs created -- that's more than any presidential term in American history."

In a new ABC News/Washington Post poll out Sunday, 44% of Americans say they feel worse off economically than when Biden first took office -- the highest percentage for a president in in ABC/Post polls since 1986.

Buttigieg, on "This Week," pointed to the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure law signed in 2021 as one example of Biden's "generational" success, though he admitted "it's going to take a while" for the administration to see it through.

"When you look at the economy, the most important thing in the president's view is to support families and support workers, not just with the job creation that's going on but lowering costs," Buttigieg said, highlighting the administration's work to try and cap insulin prices for seniors.

He contrasted that with Republicans' approach to argue that "the American people agree with us."

Raddatz pressed the secretary on the stark reality as seen in the latest polling, however: "You are seeing the disconnect. ... The message is not getting through."

"There's a lot more work to do," Buttigieg conceded. "The story of these investments, these efforts and these results isn't going to tell itself. But that's exactly the work that we're doing and we're an administration that isn't all about the polls. We recognize that if we get the results, over time, people will come to appreciate that."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.