Ron DeSantis, Joni Ernst potential Trump defense secretary nominees if Hegseth drops out: Sources

A growing number of senators have privately signaled that they are not inclined to vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as President-elect Donald Trump's next defense secretary, leading Trump's advisers to begin discussing who may be a viable replacement, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Sources tell ABC News that at least six senators have privately indicated that they don't intend to vote for Hegseth amid the growing allegations about his mistreatment of women.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 16, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked right-wing loyalist J.D. Vance for running mate, kicking off a triumphalist party convention in the wake of last weekend's failed assassination attempt. Andrew Caballero-reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

While Trump and his advisers have privately said the president-elect backs Hegseth and wants him to "keep fighting," sources familiar with private discussions tell ABC News that a growing list of replacements is emerging to replace him. Those include Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty and Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, whom Trump has already tapped to be national security adviser.

Sources close to DeSantis say he has expressed interest in the role. He was seen today with Trump attending a memorial service for three Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies in West Palm Beach, who were killed in a crash last month.

Reached by ABC News, a spokesperson for the Trump transition team declined to comment.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks to reporters as she walks to a Senate luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is pressuring the Senate to pass his Cabinet nominees, potentially using Recess Appointments. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Hegseth was back on Capitol Hill Tuesday looking to shore up support as he fends off the allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety.

The visit came after a report in The New Yorker that Hegseth was forced to step down from two veteran nonprofit groups -- Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America -- amid accusations of financial mismanagement, sexist behavior and other disqualifying behavior.

ABC News has not independently confirmed the magazine's account. Hegseth's attorney, Tim Parlatore, told The New Yorker the claims were "outlandish."