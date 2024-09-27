Phone seized from NYC mayor's chief adviser, lawyer says

Ingrid Lewis-Martin is the latest person caught up in the unfolding scandal.

Another top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams became ensnared Friday in the corruption investigations plaguing the administration.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief adviser to the mayor, had her phone seized upon return to the United States from a vacation in Japan, her attorney said.

Investigators also searched her Brooklyn home, sources told ABC News.

Multiple agencies are interested in Lewis-Martin, including the Manhattan district attorney's office and the Southern District of New York, the same prosecutor's office that charged the mayor with bribery, solicitation and fraud. Adams was arraigned on those charges on Friday, pleading not guilty one day after the indictment was unsealed

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to mayor Eric Adams, speaks during a press conference at City Hall in New York, Dec. 12, 2023. Peter K. Afriyie/AP

Spokespeople for both offices declined to comment.

"Ingrid Lewis Martin has been served with a subpoena from the Southern District of New York and her phones were given to the New York County District Attorney's Office," her attorney, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement. "She will cooperate fully with any and all investigations and Ms. Lewis is not the target of any case of which we are aware."