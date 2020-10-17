Photos: 4th annual Women's March draws protesters across the country This year, organizers focused on mobilizing voters.
October 17, 2020, 10:11 PM
Thousands of protesters took part in women’s marches on Saturday, with a main event in Washington, D.C., and sister marches taking place across the country.
Organizers had anticipated 116,000 in-person and virtual participants. They said tens of thousands showed up at what turned out to be 438 #CountonUs marches across all 50 states.
Actions were planned in key swing states including “a march for Black lives lost in
Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” a “Feminist Icon Costume Party in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania,” and a “golf cart parade at The Villages, Florida,” according to organizers.
Women's march protests have taken place every year since the first drew more than a million to various locations the day after the inauguration of President
Donald Trump.
This year’s goal was to ensure that the 1.25 million women on the organization’s list vote and bring three friends.
“Women showed up in force on day 1 of Trump’s presidency for the first Women’s March, and now we’re mobilizing to finish what we started,” Rachel O’Leary Carmona, the executive director of Women’s March said in a statement. “Trump’s presidency began with women taking to the streets, and that’s how it’s going to end.”
With the U.S Capitol in the background, demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Av. during the Women's March in Washington, Oct. 17, 2020. With the U.S Capitol in the background, demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Av. during the Women's March in Washington, Oct. 17, 2020. People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Oct. 17, 2020. People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Oct. 17, 2020. People march during the Women's March in downtown Chicago, Oct. 17, 2020. People march during the Women's March in downtown Chicago, Oct. 17, 2020. People take part in a Power Together Women's March, Oct. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Dozens of Women's March rallies were planned from New York to San Francisco to signal opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies, including the push to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day. People take part in a Power Together Women's March, Oct. 17, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Dozens of Women's March rallies were planned from New York to San Francisco to signal opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies, including the push to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day. Dressed as handmaids, protesters attend the Women's March at Freedom Plaza on Oct. 17, 2020, in Washington. Demonstrators took to the streets in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to protest President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the November election. Dressed as handmaids, protesters attend the Women's March at Freedom Plaza on Oct. 17, 2020, in Washington. Demonstrators took to the streets in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to protest President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the November election. Demonstrators rally during the Women's March at Freedom Plaza, Oct. 17, 2020, in Washington. Demonstrators rally during the Women's March at Freedom Plaza, Oct. 17, 2020, in Washington. A woman wears a face mask with images of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in New York City, Oct. 17, 2020. A woman wears a face mask with images of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in New York City, Oct. 17, 2020. People participate in a nationwide Women's March in honor of the late late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the 2020 election, in Washington, Oct. 17, 2020. People participate in a nationwide Women's March in honor of the late late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the 2020 election, in Washington, Oct. 17, 2020. People rally during the Women's March at Freedom Plaza, Oct. 17, 2020, in Washington. People rally during the Women's March at Freedom Plaza, Oct. 17, 2020, in Washington. Demonstrators gather to take part in the nationwide Women's March on Oct. 17, 2020, at Freedom Plaza in Washington. Demonstrators gather to take part in the nationwide Women's March on Oct. 17, 2020, at Freedom Plaza in Washington. People gather for the Women's March in Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Oct. 17, 2020. The second Women's March of 2020 was organized to encourage women to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3rd presidential election, as well as to call on Congress to suspend the confirmation process of the Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett. People gather for the Women's March in Freedom Plaza, in Washington, Oct. 17, 2020. The second Women's March of 2020 was organized to encourage women to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3rd presidential election, as well as to call on Congress to suspend the confirmation process of the Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett.