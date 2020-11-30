Photos: White House 2020 Christmas decorations revealed

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations Monday morning, declaring this year’s theme to be "America the Beautiful."

"Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens," Melania Trump said in a statement from the White House. "From coast to coast, the bond that all Americans share is an appreciation for our traditions, values and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year."

Volunteers from around the country worked to decorate the White House after Thanksgiving. There are 62 Christmas trees, 106 Christmas wreaths, more than 1,200 feet of garland, more than 3,200 strands of lights and 17,000 bows, according to a Monday press release from the White House. The official White House Christmas tree, located in the Blue Room, is more than 18 feet tall.

“Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season," Melania Trump said in the statement. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year."

