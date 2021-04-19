Police officer died of 'natural' causes day after Capitol riot: Medical examiner

Authorities haven't said if the assault directly contributed to his death.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of "natural" causes one day after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner announced on Monday.

The medical examiner's conclusion comes amid lingering questions over whether the 42-year-old officer was fatally attacked on Jan. 6.

Last month, federal authorities arrested two men who allegedly assaulted Sicknick with bear spray at the Capitol, but authorities did not say if the assault directly contributed to his death the next day.

According to the medical examiner, a stroke is specifically what caused Sicknick's "natural" death, and, "If death is hastened by an injury, the manner of death is not considered natural."

