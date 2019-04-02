When former FBI Director James Comey announced, "I'm in," on Twitter Monday afternoon, his post with "#2020" went viral.

About 90 minutes later, he replied, "But could you imagine a president who used this website to make dad jokes rather than to hurl insults? Happy #AprilFools."

(J. Scott Applewhite/J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE) Then-FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Oversight Committee to discuss Hillary Clinton's email investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, July 7, 2016.

(Jeff Hutchens/Getty Images, FILE) Congressman John Lewis is photographed in his offices in the Canon House office building, March 17, 2009, in Washington, D.C.

Also on Monday, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., announced his plans to grow a beard in a press release, following an incident at a church in Maryland where a person confused him for House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

Lewis also said in the news release that he was considering getting a tattoo on his head to further avoid any confusion for Cummings.

"Elijah’s younger than me, so I guess being mistaken for him is kind of a compliment," the civil rights leader said in the press release. "Maybe one day when I have a schedule conflict, I’ll see if he wouldn’t mind sitting in a hearing for me. You think anybody would notice?"