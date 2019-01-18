Pompeo to meet North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator in Washington

Jan 18, 2019, 8:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and Kim Yong Chol (L), North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, return to discussions after a break at Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang on July 7, 2018.PlayAndrew Harnik/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Kim Jong Un makes 4th visit to China in a year

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator in Washington on Friday as the administration pushes ahead with plans for a second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Interested in North Korea?

Add North Korea as an interest to stay up to date on the latest North Korea news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
North Korea
Add Interest

(MORE: Vice President Mike Pence: North Korea taken no 'concrete steps' ahead of reported meeting with nuclear negotiator )

The meetings come amid a stalemate in nuclear talks, with North Korea demanding the U.S. first ease sanctions and the U.S. saying there will be no relief until North Korea takes steps to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

(MORE: North Korea warns US over stalled nuclear negotiations )

Kim Yong Chol, a top aide to Kim Jong Un and the regime's former spy chief, arrived in Washington late Thursday night, staying at a hotel just blocks north of the White House.

PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 7, 2018.Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 7, 2018.

Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol have met several times before, including in New York last May just before Trump and Kim Jong Un met in Singapore. In that meeting, Pompeo and his counterpart hashed out

Friday's meeting in Washington was key to taking the North Koreans' temperature ahead of a second summit and see if such a meeting would be productive, a U.S. official told ABC News.

Comments