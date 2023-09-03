"It's probably going to get resolved in the courts," the Democrat said.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia on Sunday said that he believes a strong legal argument can be made to use the 14th Amendment to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot in 2024, citing Trump's actions related to the Jan. 6 on the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Shortly after Jan. 6, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting an insurrection amid his push to overturn his election loss. He denied any wrongdoing and was acquitted by the Senate.

"In my view, the attack on the Capitol that day was designed for a particular purpose at a particular moment, and that was to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power of as is laid out in the Constitution," Kaine said in an interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "So I think there's a powerful argument to be made."

"The language is specific," Kaine argued, referring to a section of the amendment that states that someone isn't eligible for future office if, while they were previously in office, they took an oath to support the Constitution but then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," unless they are granted amnesty by a two-thirds vote of Congress.

Some legal scholars and advocacy groups agree that that would include Trump, though similar efforts against other Republicans have failed.

Kaine suggested on "This Week" that Democrats should not put all their hopes in the legal maneuver.

"My sense is it's probably going to get resolved in the courts," Kaine said. "But, you know, I think what we have to focus on in our side is we just got to win in 2024"

The senator and former vice presidential nominee said that his colleagues had debated using the 14th Amendment to remove Trump from office, rather than pursuing a second impeachment in the wake of Jan. 6. Kaine said he felt that would have been "a more productive way to go."

