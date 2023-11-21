Biden orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Rosalynn Carter

He ordered the flags to be lowered to half-staff starting Saturday.

Following the death of former first Lady Rosalynn Carter, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from Saturday, Nov. 25 until the day of her burial next week.

The former first lady died at age 96 Sunday at her home in Georgia, days after her family announced she was entering hospice care. She was diagnosed with dementia in May.

Flags will be flown at half-staff "at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government," Biden said in the annoucement.

In his proclamation, Biden remembered the late first lady as "a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities."

Former President Jimmy Carter, who has been in hospice care since February, called his wife "my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," in a statement Sunday announcing her death.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP, FILE

President Biden commended the Carters' lasting marriage in his order to lower the flags.

"Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism," Biden wrote.

Rosalynn Carter's life and legacy will be celebrated next week in her home state of Georgia.

The public will be able to pay respects when the family motorcade carries her remains to her alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University, on Monday, the Carter Center said.

On Tuesday, there will be a tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta.

Her funeral service will be held the following day at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.