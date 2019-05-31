President Donald Trump announces 5% tariff on all goods from Mexico

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all goods coming in from Mexico.

The president said that tariff could go up "until the illegal Immigration problem is remedied."

In a news release, the White House said the tariff could reach 25% by October.

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

"Mexico’s passive cooperation in allowing this mass incursion constitutes an emergency and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States," according to the news release. "Mexico has very strong immigration laws and could easily halt the illegal flow of migrants, including by returning them to their home countries."

The tariff will go into effect on June 10.

"If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the Tariffs will be removed," according to the White House. "If the crisis persists, however, the Tariffs will be raised to 10 percent on July 1, 2019. Similarly, if Mexico still has not taken action to dramatically reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens crossing its territory into the United States, Tariffs will be increased to 15 percent on August 1, 2019, to 20 percent on September 1, 2019, and to 25 percent on October 1, 2019. Tariffs will permanently remain at the 25 percent level unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory."

Earlier Thursday, on his way to Colorado for the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation, Trump vowed "very dramatic" action to address the refugee crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said he'd make a "big league statement," but provided few details.

He said it would be his "biggest statement, so far, on the border."

