Trump says he's 'not even a little bit' concerned about impeachment

President Donald Trump says he's "not even a little" concerned about the prospect of impeachment, even though he sent of a series of tweets in recent days blasting the idea of impeachment.

"Not even a little bit," Trump told a reporter, who asked during the White House Easter Egg Roll whether he has any concern about impeachment.

The president's certainty in responding to the question stood in contrast to a tweet he sent in the hour prior to attending the Easter festivities at the White House.

Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment. There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach. It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

The president also took issue with a characterization that members of his senior staff has at time ignored his orders, cases that are documented in the Mueller report.

"Nobody disobeys my orders," Trump said when a reporter asked whether he was worried that members of his team haven't headed his commands.

The president's comments come after he spent a long holiday weekend at his Florida estate, where he golfed, spent time with family and -- at times -- fumed on Twitter about the Mueller probe and the fallout since the report's release.

As the president returned to Washington on Sunday afternoon, the president made no secret that he was thinking about the potential for impeachment proceedings.

How do you impeach a Republican President for a crime that was committed by the Democrats? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

While some in the Democratic Party, including presidential hopeful and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have called for the president to be impeached, Democratic leadership has taken a measured approach and urged patience among members of the party who are frustrated with the president.