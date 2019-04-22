Thousands of children were storming the White House lawn for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were hosting the event for the third time on Monday.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump blow their whistles to kick off a race at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll 🐣 https://t.co/0nwGEJ0HTl pic.twitter.com/N7W5PcNrQF — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 22, 2019

The event, now in its 141st year, got its start under President Rutherford Hayes. One game includes children balancing eggs on wooden spoons. Costumed characters, including the Easter Bunny, were on site.

(Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images) Kids take part in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 22, 2019.

The Trumps, who celebrated Easter at Mar-a-Lago, cheered on the children participating in the egg races.

"Welcome to the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll! This is 141 years that we've been doing this. I don't remember the first one," President Trump jokes as he welcomes children and their families to the annual Easter Egg Roll 🐰 with first lady Melania Trump https://t.co/0nwGEJ0HTl pic.twitter.com/rjpdHtr7M9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 22, 2019

The president spent most of the weekend out of the public eye, but did take to Twitter to fire off at least a dozen tweets related to the release of the special counsel report last week.

The Easter Egg Roll event, which is organized by the first lady’s office, will incorporate her “Be Best” initiative and have a station for children to send postcards to family, friends and members of the military.

Also new this year: a game called "musical eggs," which is an Easter-themed adaptation of musical chairs.

More than 30,000 guests were expected to take part in this year’s festivities, according to the first lady’s office.