President Donald Trump kisses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on cheek in rare, warm gesture

Mar 14, 2019, 9:13 PM ET
PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is hugged and kissed by President Donald Trump at the 37th annual Friends of Ireland luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2019.PlayJim Young/Reuters
President Donald Trump greeted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with a hug and kiss on both cheeks during a visit to Capitol Hill.

The rare, friendly interaction between the two came just hours after the president criticized her on Twitter in connection with the vote to block his national emergency declaration.

"A vote for today’s resolution by Republican Senators is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats!," he wrote.

The two leaders, who are engaged in an ongoing border wall dispute, were brought together Thursday at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon. They both kept their remarks free of any partisan jabs and focused on celebrating and "toasting the friendship" between the U.S. and Ireland.

"I've been told that the appropriate introduction for the next person that I am to present to you is to keep it very simple," Pelosi said. "The appropriate introduction is ladies and gentleman, the president of the United States."

Trump responded by thanking Pelosi for her "lovely remarks" and congratulated her on her Irish grandchildren.

Earlier this week they seemed to be in agreement over the concept of impeachment, despite their stark political differences.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Pelosi said impeaching Trump would be too divisive to the country. He's "just not worth it," she added.

Trump later tweeted that he greatly appreciated her comments.

The kiss on the cheek is the latest attention-grabbing gesture between the president and what some consider his "foil."

Pelosi's exaggerated applause after Trump's remarks during the State of the Union went viral and turned into an "internet-defined clap-back."

