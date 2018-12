President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani blasted the president's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen as "pathetic" and a "serial liar" when questioned about Cohen's claim that then-candidate Trump directed him to arrange hush payments to women who claimed to have past affairs with Trump.

"The man is pathetic that’s a lawyer you were interviewing," Giuliani told ABC's George Stephanopoulos after watching a clip of Cohen's exclusive interview with Stephanopolous last week.