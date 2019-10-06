Jimmy Carter fell at his Georgia home on Sunday, but after a brief trip to the hospital the 39th president of the U.S. says he "feels fine." The fall did require Carter to get some stitches.

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall today at his home in Plains, Georgia, that required stitches above his brow," the Carter Center said in a statement. "He said he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 6-11, starting with the opening ceremony this evening."

This is the second fall for the 95-year-old president in recent months. In May, he underwent surgery after breaking his hip while preparing to go turkey hunting at his home.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Carter was also diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in his liver in 2015 that had spread to his brain. Carter announced about six months after the diagnosis that he no longer needed cancer treatment.

He turned 95 on Monday. He has already lived longer than any other president in U.S. history.

Carter served as governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975 and then defeated Gerald Ford in the 1976 presidential election. He would serve just one term, however, losing to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 race. He also faced a tough fight from the left in the form of Ted Kennedy.

He was defeated in a landslide, 489-49 in the electoral college, and carried just six states and Washington, D.C.

The former president left politics after losing his reelection bid and threw himself into charity work. He started the Carter Center in that pursuit and has been the leading face of Habitat for Humanity for decades.

He has been married to wife Rosalynn for 73 years,