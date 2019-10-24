President Trump to attend World Series Sunday (if it lasts that long)

WASHINGTON — Oct 24, 2019, 5:49 PM ET
PHOTO: Asdrubal Cabrera #13 and Kurt Suzuki #28 of the Washington Nationals celebrate their teams 12-3 win over the Houston Astros in Game Two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas.PlayElsa/Getty Images, FILE
President Donald Trump said Thursday he would attend the World Series in Washington Sunday night, although there is a chance the series might not last that long.

The World Series is best of seven games; with the Washington Nationals up two games to none over the Houston Astros, and with two more games before Sunday, it is possible the series might not even extend to Sunday.

Trump joked to reporters in the Oval Office that he was not sure if he would throw out the first pitch.

"I don’t know," he said, when asked if he would do it. "They’re going to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy.”

PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington.

The fall classic returned to the nation's capital this week for the first time in 86 years.

In 1933, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt threw out the first pitch.