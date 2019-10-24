President Trump to attend World Series Sunday (if it lasts that long)

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would attend the World Series in Washington Sunday night, although there is a chance the series might not last that long.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The World Series is best of seven games; with the Washington Nationals up two games to none over the Houston Astros, and with two more games before Sunday, it is possible the series might not even extend to Sunday.

Elsa/Getty Images, FILE

Trump joked to reporters in the Oval Office that he was not sure if he would throw out the first pitch.

"I don’t know," he said, when asked if he would do it. "They’re going to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy.”

Alex Brandon/AP

The fall classic returned to the nation's capital this week for the first time in 86 years.

In 1933, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt threw out the first pitch.