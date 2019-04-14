White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended President Donald Trump's criticism of a Rep. Ilhan Omar Sunday, saying he "should be calling out" the freshman congresswoman for her "absolutely abhorrent" comments.

Sanders also said even though Omar's comments were "unbefitting for a member of Congress," Trump wasn't wishing her any harm with his criticism.

"Certainly the president is wishing no ill will, and certainly not violence towards anyone but the president is absolutely and should be calling out the congresswoman for her not only one time but history of anti-Semitic comments," Sanders said in an interview on "This Week."

Sanders told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, "It's absolutely abhorrent the comments she continues to make and has made and (Democrats) look the other way. I find what her comments to be absolutely disgraceful and unbefitting of a member of Congress and I think that it's a good thing that the president is calling her out for those comments, and the big question is why aren't Democrats doing it as well."

(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images) White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House, March 11, 2019.

Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, has faced backlash, including from Trump, for a comment she made at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) event at the end of March.

At the event, she said, “For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen. Frankly, I’m tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” (CAIR was actually founded in 1994, not after 9/11.)

Her words “some people did something” have been the focus of the criticism, with most of it coming from conservative media and Republican officials who feel her words trivialized the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, tweeted that Omar “is a disgrace.” Fellow freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, called her comment “unbelievable.” "Fox and Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade said on his show, “You have to wonder if she is an American first." Democrat Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, who serves as assistant speaker in the House, also criticized her words, telling MSNBC that what Omar said was “extremely hurtful to everyone that was personally impacted by those terrorist attacks.”

Omar, who is a Somali refugee, defended herself on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Wednesday, saying, "I took an oath to uphold the Constitution. I am as American as everyone else is."

The New York Post’s Thursday front cover featured a photo of the Twin Towers burning in the attack with the quote “some people did something” attributed to Omar and then the words, “Here’s your something.”

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, one of Omar's closest allies on Capitol Hill, derided the cover on Twitter, noting that Omar is a co-sponsor of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Act and accusing the Post of being "happy to weaponize her faith."

On Friday, Trump, who has previously criticized the congresswoman for comments she made about Israel, tweeted a video edited to cut between her words and news coverage of the terrorist attacks. The tweet reads, “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!” and is pinned to the top of his tweet feed.

Trump’s tweet led to widespread condemnation from Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump “shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack.”

While Lujan criticized Omar’s comments, he called Trump’s “attacks” on Omar “disgusting and bigoted” and accused him of inciting violence against her.

In early April, a New York man was arrested and charged with threatening to murder the congresswoman.

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said in a tweet that the video Trump posted “will only incite more hate.” South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who served in Afghanistan and is also running for president, tweeted that Trump was using “that dark day to incite his base against a member of Congress, as if for sport.”

No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019

